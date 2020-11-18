My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo Brings the Heat to Good Smile

Good Smile Company continues to add to their line of Pop Up Parade statues with yet another character from the hit anime series, My Hero Academia. Katsuki Bakugo has arrived, and he is bringing his explosive attitude with him in this beautifully crafted 6.29-inch tall statue. Bakugo Katsuki is wearing his iconic hero costume that is beautifully sculpted and detailed. The orange and green colors compliment each other quite well, and with his dynamic pose, it will be truly a wonder for your growing anime collection. Good Smile Company did a great job bringing this beloved My Hero Academia character to life, and we can't wait to see more heroes from U.A. High join him.

Bakugo is just as popular as some of the big leagues from My Hero Academia like Deku and All Might. He has his own story to tell when it is always a blast to see him on screen and fighting for the side of the heroes. The My Hero Academia Pop Up Parade Katsuki Bakugo Hero Costume Statue from Good Smile Company is priced at $37.99. He is set to release in April 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Just like most Good Smile Company products, there is a limit on the pre-orders, and these orders will close on December 9, 2020, so make sure you get yours before it is too late. Do not forget to check out the upcoming Izuku Midoriya My Hero Academia Pop Up Parade statue that will be a great companion piece for your Bakugo.

"BOOOOM!! POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "My Hero Academia" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Katsuki Bakugo in his hero costume! His iconic costume has been faithfully brought into figure form. Be sure to add him to your collection along with POP UP PARADE Izuku Midoriya: Costume γ Ver. (sold separately)!"