My Hero Academia Yaoyorozu Gets Her Own Statue from Bellfine

My Hero Academia Season 4 has come to an end and now the wait begins for season 5. US fans will have to wait for the dubbed episodes to catch back up before they can get this long awaited conclusion though. In the meantime, we have some new collectibles to get excited about as another member of My Hero Academia class 1A arrives. Momo Yaoyorozu arrives next with a new beautifully crafted statue from Bellfine. They re quite know for their work with anime figures and statue so it is no surprise that they have expanded their My Hero Academia statue roster. The statue shows off Creati in her superhero costume and using her quirk. She seemingly has summoned some Russian nesting dolls as well as a bow staff. Yaoyorozu will come with a secondary head portrait like most of the other My Hero Academia Bellfine statues. The words "Create" are displayed on the bases just to emphasize her quirk. The statue is nicely sculpted and the bright colors really pop with a statue like this. The statue is set to release between November 2020 – January 2021 and is priced at $160. Pre-orders are already live and you can find her located here. Don't forget to check out some of their other My Hero dynamic statues like Froppy, Ochaco, and Himiko Toga.

"Sideshow and Bellfine present the Momo Yaoyorozu Hero Suit Figure from the anime My Hero Academia. This 1:8 scale figure of Momo Yaoyorozu standing approximately 9 inches tall and is shown with her Creation Quirk on full display. 'Create!' is displayed on the pedestal and the figure includes a stand."