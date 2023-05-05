Mythic Legions All Stars 6 Vote Is Now Live
Mythic Legions collectors are facing tough choices for the next week, as the voting for All Stars 6 is now live from Four Horsemen Studios.
Mythic Legions fans: it is that time of year. The Four Horsemen have opened up voting for fans to choose which figures will be included in All Stars 6. What is that, you may ask? Well, once a year, the 4H listens to the fans and puts a vote up for a wave of figures that includes figures from earlier in the line that newer fans or older collectors may have missed for whatever reason. The best part is that includes some of the most expensive figures on the aftermarket, further proving that they are one of the best and most fan-friendly companies out there making figures right now. Voting links were sent to mailing list collectors this morning, and voting runs for one week till next Friday. Below you can see which figures are included in the vote this year.
Mythic Legions Fans- Who Will You Choose?
"It is that time of year again – time for Legionnaires to vote on their choices for Mythic Legions All Stars! If you've been part of this process in past years, you likely know what to expect – somewhat. We always like to mix things up and add some surprises, and this year is no different!"
- As in past years, we have selected 20 worthy fighters to compete for the title of "Mythic Legions All Star." You will be able to choose your top 3, and once all the votes are tabulated, the top 3 overall vote-getters will be named Mythic Legions All Stars and reissued as part of this new wave.
- In addition to these three winners, All Stars 6 is also the first time that we are including an "All Stars Alumni" vote! In the past, we have never allowed a previous All Stars figure a shot to be voted on again, but this year we have selected 4 previous All Stars for this "Alumni" category. Fans can select their favorite, and the top vote getter will be an All Star for the second time!
- Voting will begin this Friday, 5/5, and will run for 1 week (5/12) or until a set number of votes are recorded. We've never maxed out our allowable vote totals on the survey platform before, but with the growth of the Legions community, this could be the year we do so! Once we reach that lofty number of recorded votes, the polls will close, and results will be tabulated.