Mythic Legions All Stars 6 Vote Is Now Live Mythic Legions collectors are facing tough choices for the next week, as the voting for All Stars 6 is now live from Four Horsemen Studios.

Mythic Legions fans: it is that time of year. The Four Horsemen have opened up voting for fans to choose which figures will be included in All Stars 6. What is that, you may ask? Well, once a year, the 4H listens to the fans and puts a vote up for a wave of figures that includes figures from earlier in the line that newer fans or older collectors may have missed for whatever reason. The best part is that includes some of the most expensive figures on the aftermarket, further proving that they are one of the best and most fan-friendly companies out there making figures right now. Voting links were sent to mailing list collectors this morning, and voting runs for one week till next Friday. Below you can see which figures are included in the vote this year.

Mythic Legions Fans- Who Will You Choose?

"It is that time of year again – time for Legionnaires to vote on their choices for Mythic Legions All Stars! If you've been part of this process in past years, you likely know what to expect – somewhat. We always like to mix things up and add some surprises, and this year is no different!"