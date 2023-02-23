Nebula Joins the Guardians Crew with Hasbro's GOTG Marvel Legends Get your collections ready as the new wave of figures for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is here including a new Nebula

Nebula was once a villain and Thanos's right hand, but now she is a hero, and not just any hero, a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula is now back and fully on the team for Guardians and the Galaxy Vol. 3., which arrives in May 2023. Hasbro has even added her to their new line-up of Marvel Studios Marvel Legends figures for the upcoming film. The wave consists of seven main figures; Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Mantis, Kraglin, and Adam Warlock, with Groot getting his own Deluxe release. Nebula is now suiting up with the Guardians in new Marvel Studios inspired costume that just POP! Hasbro used photo-real tech for this release, and she features a swappable sword hand and two blasters. A Build-A-Cosmo piece is also included, with Guardians of the Galaxy fans will have to bring the whole team together to build. Marvel Legends Nebula is priced at $24.99, set for a Spring 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Nebula Changes Her Tune for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES NEBULA – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Since helping the Avengers defeat her adoptive father, Thanos, Nebula has become a full-fledged member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who show her the true meaning of family. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES NEBULA figure. This quality 6-inch scale Nebula figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure, 3 entertainment-inspired accessories, including two blaster accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

