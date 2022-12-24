NECA 12 Days Of Downloads Continues With TMNT, Gremlins, Gargoyles

NECA spends the last twelve days of Christmas throwing us collectors a bone every year, giving us a checklist of some of their most popular lines, and creating awesome visuals to save on your phone for when you are out and about hunting for figures. I have them saved all year on mine, and they have helped me out quite a few times as I check off what I have as I find them. The latest lists include looks at two more popular TMNT lines, their Gremlins line, the Toony Terrors, and the growing and popular Gargoyles line.

NECA Loves Their Surprise Reveals

Gremlins fans are legion, and they keep this line alive more than any other NECA does. We get maybe one release a year sometimes, but the fans buy them in droves, and the figures themselves are some of the best they produce. This year saw the Mogwai releases, as well as a couple of Gremlins themselves. They are in stores now.

The Toony Terrors line is one of the only ones on the market, NECA or not, that I need to be complete on. These Saturday Morning cartoon versions of horror and pop culture characters are fantastic and only get better with each wave. Look for The newest releases, including the Killer Klowns, Teen Wolf, Captain Spaulding, and more, sometime very soon. I cannot wait.

TMNT is well represented, as the Target-exclusive cartoon line shows no signs of stopping. If you look closely up there, you can see some debuts and first looks—ditto for their growing comic line. The Mirage years, the Archie years, and even more from The Last Ronin will greet us in 2023.

Finally, the growing Gargoyles line was today's reveal, and eagle-eyed collectors will see some new looks and figures NECA is teasing up there.

One day left to go today! What line do you want to see a checklist for? Will they do a horror list and reveal the last two Jason Voorhees they have yet to do? I hope so.