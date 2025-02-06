Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Debuts New TMNT Mirage Comics Karai as Shredder Figure

A new NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles release is on the way as Karai takes on the role as Shredder from Mirage Comics

NECA is back and continuing their TMNT Mirage Studios collection as a new villain has arrived from an iconic era of the comic. In the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics by Mirage Studios, Karai takes on the mantle of Shredder, marking one of the most dramatic shifts in TMNT lore. Originally introduced as a high-ranking member of the Foot Clan, Karai is a skilled martial artist, strategist, and leader, but after the death of Oroku Saki (the original Shredder), she assumes control of the Foot. Mirage Comics Karai is ruthless and complex, as she uses a more tactical strategy rather than pursuing vengeance like the previous Shredder.

Her arrival into your NECA collection might be a dangerous addition to your TMNT collection. Karai is nicely detailed with cel-shading detail from the TMNT City at War storyline. She will come with two swappable hands, unmasked and masked, along with a separate Shredder helmet, a spear, and two swords. A new era of Foot Clan has arrived from NECA, which is already up for pre-order for $36.99 with a March 2025 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Karai as Shredder (Mirage Comics)

"Based on the original Eastman & Laird Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios! As seen in the "City at War" storyline, Karai, the new leader of the Foot Clan, is both a fearsome foe and uneasy ally to the Turtles. This 7-inch scale NECA action figure includes masked and unmasked heads, extra hands, and deadly ninja weapons! Comes in collector-friendly packaging with original box art by Kevin Eastman."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Features multiple weapons and accessories

Box Contents

Karai figure

2 Alternate heads

2 Alternate pairs of hands

2 Swords

Spear

