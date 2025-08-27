Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, Universal Monsters

NECA Debuts New Universal Monsters The Bride of Frankenstein 2-Pack

The horrors of the Universal Monsters lives on with NECA’s new The Bride of Frankenstein 90th Anniversary 2-Pack figure set

Article Summary NECA unveils a 7-inch The Bride of Frankenstein 90th Anniversary Universal Monsters 2-pack

Figures include Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride, both highly detailed and screen-accurate

Set features multiple interchangeable heads and hands, plus a soft goods robe for the Bride

Limited to 2,000 exclusive sets on the NECA Store, shipping early 2026 for $60

The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) is one of the most famous classic horror sequels of all time. As a direct sequel to Frankenstein (1931), the movie follows the Monster, who has survived the events of the first film but now longs for a companion. Dr. Frankenstein is pressured into creating a "bride" for him, leading to one of the most iconic moments in horror history. Even though the Bride only appears briefly, her look and reaction to the Monster left a lasting impact and made her one of Universal's most recognizable monsters.

To celebrate the film's 90th anniversary, NECA is releasing a new "The Monster and His Mate" 7-inch 2-Pack. The set features detailed, screen-accurate figures of both Frankenstein's Monster and the Bride, in color. Both figures include multiple heads and hands, and the Bride features a soft cloth robe. NECA has also crafted the packaging with a special slipcover and window box display for those in-box collectors. This limited-edition Universal Monsters set is exclusive to the NECA Store, with only 2,000 units being offered for $60, and it is set to ship out in early 2026.

Universal Monsters – The Bride of Frankenstein 90th Anniversary

"We belong dead… Celebrate 90 years of classic horror and doomed romance with this haunting tribute to the classic Universal Monsters film, The Bride of Frankenstein! NECA proudly presents The Monster and His Mate, a commemorative action figure 2-pack that brings Frankenstein's Monster and his Bride together in one electrifying collector's set."

"When the Monster meets his true love and finds that his feelings are unrequited, he flips the switch that implodes the castle—ending their tragic love story before it even begins. These screen-accurate, 7-inch scale figures include multiple interchangeable heads and hands, and a soft goods robe for the Bride. Bring home this infamous couple, together at last in limited-edition window box packaging with slipcover."

