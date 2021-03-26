Fortnite The Foundation Zero Crisis Edition Arrives at Hasbro Pulse

Fortnite continues to stay popular as one of the top played battle royale games to date. One of the biggest interests of the series is Epics Games' expansion to a wide variety of franchises like Predator, Alien, Marvel Comics, Star Wars, DC Comics, and so much more. This allows fans to play with some of their favorite heroes and villains on this chaotic adventure. Hasbro recently extended their deal with Fortnite announcing new collectibles were on the way for the hit game. Today is that day as The Foundation arrives to save the map from total destruction.

This is a new character, and Hasbro captures the figure beautifully with this Hasbro Pulse exclusive figure. Coming out of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, fans can now bring The Foundation home starting off their The Seven collection. He will feature Brella Glider and a cape Back Bling accessories and will also feature over 20 points of articulation. Fortnite fans will not want to miss this Zero Crisis Edition figure that is priced at $39.99 and found here. Stay tuned for more great Fortnite-inspired collectibles to come from Hasbro in the future.

"The fourth member of The Seven has appeared. The Foundation and Agent Jones sealed the Zero Point in a tower of stone during the Zero Crisis Finale in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Now, The Foundation is joining the Victory Royale Series! Inspired by the character recently revealed in Fortnite, this special release figure is highly poseable with multiple points of articulation and comes with the Foundational 'Brella Glider and cape Back Bling as seen in the Fortnite universe. Perfect for Fortnite collectors, this The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition figure features premium deco and detail inspired by the world of Fortnite."

Includes: The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition figure, Back Bling, and Glider

Special release Fortnite Victory Royale Series The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition figure

The first of The Seven to be released from Hasbro as part of the Victory Royale Series line

Premium collectible figure depicting the fourth member of The Seven

Detailed deco inspired by the character's in-game appearance

Highly posable 6-inch figure with over 20 points of articulation

Comes with detailed Fortnite-inspired Foundational 'Brella Glider

Includes cape Back Bling that attaches to the figure's shoulder

Features special package design, exclusive to The Seven figures