NECA Debuts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Garfield (Garfello) Figure

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Archie Comics) collab is here featuring Garfield as Garfello along with Odie

Article Summary Garfield and Odie join the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe as Garfello and his pizza-loving sidekick.

Inspired by the classic 1992 TMNT Magazine crossover featuring Garfield in a turtle disguise with Odie.

NECA's Ultimate Garfello figure set includes swappable heads, extra hands, and a signature pizza cutter.

The 7-inch scale set is priced at $46.99, packaged with new art, and due for release in Q1 2026 via pre-order.

The Garfield × Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover is a fun mash‑up originally appearing in the early 1990s. The one-page comic featured Garfield and the ever‑loyal dog Odie meeting the infamous TMNT in TMNT Magazine. In this crossover, Garfield dresses up as a ninja turtle (nicknamed "Garfello"), complete with a masked costume and a pizza cutter. He is here to help "guard" the turtles' pizza stash as they are taking on Shredder. The crossover is simple, lighthearted, and comedic, emphasizing Garfield's usual traits: laziness, appetite, and witty sarcasm, in a fun TMNT setting. Odie even joins in the fun, but chooses to wear his shell on his head, which freaks out the turtles. Garfello is stepping back into the spotlight lately, first with Boss Fight Studio and now with NECA.

Get ready to enhance your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Archie Comics) collection with your very own Garfield figure. The figure set will come in window packaging with new Garfello artwork along with both Garfield and Odie in their turtle disguises. NECA was sure to include swappable heads for both heroes, along with extra hands and Garfello's signature pizza cutter. Everything gets topped off with a bad stack of pizza, which will perfectly work with your TMNT collection, too. This wild Garfield x TMNT set is priced at $46.99, and pre-orders are already live with a Q1 2026 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Garfield – Ultimate Garfello

"A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle has arrived, and he looks suspiciously like the lazy and lovable cat Garfield! Based on an iconic 1992 crossover comic from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Magazine, it's Ultimate Garfello and Odie action figures from NECA! Outfitted in his TMNT disguise, Garfield includes interchangeable hands and three heads with interchangeable eyes to mix and match expressions."

"He also comes armed with his trusty pizza cutter to make quick work of the giant stack of pizzas! Not to be outdone, Odie comes with interchangeable heads to recreate his… less convincing disguise. Michelangelo better not leave any leftovers laying around the lair, lasagna or otherwise! These 7-inch scale figures come in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap and VHS homage box art."

