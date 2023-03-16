NECA Reveals Two New Elvira Figures Up For Preorder Now NECA has revealed two new Elvira figures that are up for preorder now, including a cool new Toony Terrors figure and her slaying in red.

Elvira and NECA are a match made in heaven, and after stellar sales of their first collaborations last year, two new figures have been revealed and are up for preorder. First, a red dress version of their retro-clothed style figure, which will also come with tweaked accessories from last year's version. Everything is better in red, anyway. Second, a new Toony Terror Elvira, this one posed on her iconic couch and will come with her pet dog, Gonk. Both can be ordered right here. Check out photos of both new figures down below. Hopefully, this means they are also not done with the Mistresses of the Dark, as there are plenty more versions we all need to add to our collections.

Elvira "Red, Fright, and Boo" 8" Clothed Action Figure:

The devilishly delightful Cassandra Peterson has played the part of Elvira for more than 40 years with grace, humor, and more than a little camp. NECA is proud to present two brand new Elvira figures that showcase why The Mistress of the Dark continues to be an inspirational icon of the horror scene. NECA is proud to present this positively patriotic figure of the Mistress of the Dark in a sparkling red dress for your horror collection. The 8" Elvira action figure is fully articulated and features tailored fabric clothing, plus plenty of accessories… alternate winking head, skull, and snake candle holder, chalice, and figure stand.

Toony Terrors Elvira on Couch Boxed Set 6-Inch Scale Action Figure: Bring the fun of Saturday morning cartoons to your horror collection with the adorable little creeps of Toony Terrors, NECA's line of stylized horror icons! The extraordinary and iconic Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, reclines on her signature velvet couch and comes with her pet dog, Gonk. Comes in window box packaging.