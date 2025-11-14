Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles

NECA Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Ultimate Foot Soldier

Expand your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2012 collection from NECA with the new Ultimate Foot Soldier Action Figure

Features two interchangeable heads, multiple weapons, and highly detailed animated-style sculpt

Exclusive 7-inch scale action figure available for pre-order at $41.99, releasing in Q2 2026

Perfect for building your TMNT Foot Clan army alongside Leonardo, Michelangelo, Shredder, and more

In the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) animated series, the Foot Clan is reimagined for a new generation. This version combines ancient ninja tradition with high-tech weaponry and mechanized armies, led by Shredder. This incarnation fuses cybernetics, armored "Foot Bots", and elite ninjas to challenge the Turtles as they try to conquer New York City. Collectors can now build up their own army to take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as NECA unveils its newest figure with the Ultimate Foot Soldier.

This TMNT enemy features two interchangeable heads, along with multiple weapons, including a katana, a kusarigama, and a mace. The animated style of the 2012 TMNT cartoon is nicely captured here, along with the rest of the figures in the series, with Shredder, Leo, Mikey, Raph, and Donny. It is nice to see NECA expanding its Ninja Turtle collection to new series, such as the popular 2012 cartoon. Fans can expect more figures from that series in action figure form soon. Collectors can build up their Ultimate Foot Soldier army in Q2 2026 for $41.99, and pre-orders are already live online.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Ultimate Foot Soldier

"Booyakasha! NECA is proud to present all-new Ultimate action figures from Nickelodeon's hit 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series! Known for its dynamic animation style and character-driven storytelling, the acclaimed show reimagined the heroes in a half shell for a new generation. This 7-inch scale Foot Soldier features incredible painted details to replicate his animated appearance, along with an array of episode-specific accessories, including interchangeable heads and hands, a katana, tanto, kusarigama, katar, and mace. The figure comes in collector-friendly packaging with illustrations by TMNT artist Ciro Nieli."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) cartoon series

Highly detailed

Window box packaging with art by Ciro Nieli

Box Contents

Foot Soldier figure

Interchangeable head sculpt

3 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Katana

Tanto

Kusarigama

Katar

Mace

