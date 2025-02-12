Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Casey Marie

Coming to life from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, NECA brings Casey Marie to life with new deluxe figure

TMNT: The Last Ronin is a dark, dystopian Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story set in a future where only one Turtle remains. Written by Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, the comic follows the last surviving Turtle, seeking revenge against the Foot Clan for his fallen brothers. Armed with all their weapons, he battles an oppressive regime led by Oroku Hiroto, the grandson of Shredder. After getting his revenge, the sequel comic TMNT: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution would follow past stories of the Last Turtle and Casey Marie Jones. The daughter of April O'Neil and Casey Jones now carries on the Turtles' legacy, leading a new generation of mutants.

NECA has been bringing The Last Ronin universe to life and another new figure has arrived, just in time to pair with the upcoming Granny April. Casey Marie Jones is here to continue the fight with a new deluxe figure set that comes with a motorcycle. She will come with three swappable heads, a variety of hands, a few weapons, and a soft good trench coat. The motorcycle can even work with some of the other NECA The Last Ronin figures as well. Pre-orders are already live for $69.99 with a March 2025 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Casey Marie

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. Casey Marie, the headstrong daughter of Casey Jones and April O'Neil, is here as a NECA action figure!"

"This 7-inch scale figure comes with a soft goods jacket and multiple heads based on her various looks in the comics. Her motorcycle even includes a dynamic posable stand! Comes in collector-friendly packaging with original artwork by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop."

Casey Marie figure

2 Alternate heads

Interchangeable hands

4 Weapons

Jacket

Motorcyle

Stand

