NECA Universal Monsters Monsterizer Up For Preorder

NECA has put up a preorder for their upcoming Universal Monsters Monsterizer machine tribute set, shipping in March.

NECA has put up a new Universal Monsters accessory, the Monsterizer Machine, for preorder. This is a tribute to the original toy from the 80s and is scaled to fit their Ultimates style figures, though it looks best when paired with their glow-in-the-dark versions of the figures. The cage opens, the table slides out when the toy is cranked, and it features LED parts. There is even a drawer that opens on the front to store extra accessories. This is a NECA Store exclusive in the US and is projected to ship in March. Overseas, it will see a wide release. The preorder cost is $79.99; you can order it here. Check out a few pics and more details of the release below.

Lights flash, electrodes illuminate, and gears creak as you "Monsterize" the famous monsters of filmland with this tribute to the original Monsterizer from the '80s! Designed to work with NECA's line of retro glow-in-the-dark monster figures, this fantastic diorama piece will also work with other 7" scale figures. The hinged electrode cage opens, and the lab table extends when cranked. Strap your figure down with the easy fasten straps, lower the cage, and flip the switch to activate the "Monsterizer" beam! When they emerge, the monsters are ready to prowl…This 10-inch monster-making machine features glow-in-the-dark electrode rods, illuminated dials, 4 different lever-activated LED functions, and a convenient storage drawer for your extra monster parts!

There have been so many home runs from NECA and the Universal Monsters line, and this continues their hot streak. I have my fingers crossed that we get even more diorama pieces in this line in 2024, as we still need so many more pieces and figures to build our ultimate display in our collections.

