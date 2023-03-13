New 3" McFarlane Toys DC Comics Page Punchers Are on the Way Your comic collection is about to get Page Punched as McFarlane Toys reveals four new DC Comics 3” figure bundles are on the way

Get ready to enhance your DC Comics collection as McFarlane Toys has revealed new DC Direct Page Punchers are on the way. The Page Punchers line features a rerelease of some iconic comic book that comes in their own resealable clamshell. Each comic bundle will also come with a 3" tall figure that features 5 points of articulation and minimal detail. If you know a kid who loves comics, then these are the ultimate gift, and I wish we had stuff like then when I was a kid. Four iconic DC Comics series are arriving with Flash Point #2, Batman Beyond, Forever Evil, and Batman Rebirth. The mini figures that will be included are Flashpoint Aquaman, Rebirth Batman, Lex Luthor in his Super Suit, and Batman Beyond. If you love DC Comics, then these bundles are for you and they are priced at $11.99, set for a May 2023 release, and can be found here.

"DC Comics Page Punchers Batman (Rebirth) – As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

"DC Comics Page Punchers Batman Beyond – Terry McGinnis was just an ordinary teenager, until his father was mysteriously killed. Suspecting foul play, Terry meets an older, bitter Bruce Wayne and learns a secret hidden for decades. When Bruce refuses to help, Terry steals and dons a high-tech, tricked-out Batsuit in a quest to avenge his father's death as Batman."

"DC Comics Page Punchers Aquaman (Flashpoint) – In the Flashpoint Timeline, the history of the DC Universe was rewritten. Unlike the heroic Aquaman we know, Arthur Curry returned to Atlantis at a younger age, never developing a sense of compassion and kindness. He instead became a ruthless Emperor, raging war on the Amazons of Themyscira. Once set to enter a political marriage with Princess Diana of the Amazons, Emperor Aquaman now seeks revenge on the Amazons for the death of his true queen, Mera!"

"DC Comics Page Punchers Lex Luthor – A brilliant businessman and inventor, billionaire Lex Luthor once saw himself as the most powerful man on Earth—until Superman arrived. Rather than using his wealth and genius to help humanity, Luthor uses his gifts in repeated attempts to destroy the Man of Steel! Luthor's superior intellect is his deadliest weapon. He's constantly inventing new devices in his war against Superman, including his high-tech, armored power suit."