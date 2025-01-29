Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mafex

New Batman: Hush MAFEX No.264 Robin Coming Soon from Medicom

A new Batman: Hush figure is on the way from MAFEX as they debut their latest comic book No.264 Robin Action Figure

Article Summary A new MAFEX Robin action figure from Batman: Hush is set for release, capturing Tim Drake's comic book essence.

This Robin figure includes a bo staff accessory, a fabric cape with wire, and interchangeable heads and hands.

Designed with premium articulation and vibrant colors, Robin stands 6.30 inches tall and is highly detailed.

Pre-orders are available for $114.99 with a release date set for November 2025 on trusted import sites like BBTS.

Robin played a brief yet crucial role in the acclaimed DC Comics Batman: Hush storyline, which took place in Batman #608–619 (2002–2003). During this arc, the current Robin, aka Tim Drake, assists Batman as the Dark Knight navigates a twisted web of deception as a new villain arises, Hush. While Tim does not take center stage in the story, his presence highlights the dynamic between Batman and the Boy Wonder. Every Batman needs a Robin, and Tim is one of the best. Now, he is coming to Medicom as they debut their latest DC Comics MAFEX figure. Yet another Batman: Hush figure is on the way with Tim Drake, ready to help discover the identity of this new mysterious villain.

Unlike with McFarlane Toys, MAFEX actually gives Robin a bo staff accessory and a sweet fabric cape with bendable wire. The sculpt on this release is pretty great, capturing his DC Comics Robin outfit perfectly with bright yellow, green, and red coloring. As for accessories, this MAFEX release will come with two swappable heads with standard and angry expressions, his staff, and a variety of hands. Pre-orders for Robin are already live for $114.99, and he is set for November 2025 and can be found on trusted import sites like BBTS right now.

Batman: Hush MAFEX No.264 Robin Action Figure

"In search of a mysterious killer in the dark streets of Gotham, Robin has joined up with the MAFEX line! Featuring the Boy Wonder as seen in the critically acclaimed Batman: Hush comic series, this figure includes intricate detailing lifted directly from the comics along with multiple accessories. Join forces to battle the forces of evil and order your action figure today!"

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Batman: Hush comic series

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Robin figure

Alternate head sculpt

Interchangeable hands

Bo staff

Cape

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!