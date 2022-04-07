New Child's Play Life Size Dolls Arrive from Trick or Treat Studios

Chucky has been an absolute thrill to watch on TV, and I was surprised TV could handle the horror of the Child's Play franchise. The Uncut Versions are way better than the TV version, and in a world of streaming that's the way to go. One of the easiest horror collectibles to dish out is a Good Guys Doll and some win, and some fail. Trick or Treat Studios has absolutely nailed their newest set of Child's Play collectibles with life-size Chucky and Good Guys Dolls. Starting with the Good Guys Doll, he is officially licensed and features a plush body to capture that inactive mode when Chucky does not want to get caught. He measures 30" tall, features film-accurate details, and will be perfect for any horror fan.

However, while the Good Guys Doll is nice, Trick or Treat Studios One-to-One Child's Play Ultimate Chucky knocks it out of the park. This must own doll is a masterpiece with customization options from posable eyes, swappable heads, and interchangeable hands. Magnets are featured in the hands to allow for easier ways for Chucky to hold weapons like the Voodoo Knife. Measuring 29" tall, Ultimate Chucky comes in a collectors box and it will be one doll I wouldn't want to look away from. Trick or Treat Studios Child's Play Collection is up for pre-order now with Ultimate Chucky here for $599, Plush Good Guy Doll here for $199.99, and both are set to ship in December 2022.

"The Officially Licensed One-To-One Scale Ultimate Chucky replica is truly a must have for any Chucky collector! This Chucky has been developed to be the ultimate collectible – offering posable eyes and the ability to change the head and hands to truly customize your display. The body of the doll is made using soft flexible foam surrounding an industrial strength posable aluminum frame. To top it off this item will come in a themed collectors box!"

Approximately 29″ Tall

Magnetic peg attachment system on the neck and arms allows for the head and hands to be removed. Additional styles sold separately.

Magnets in hands assist in weapon grip.

Sculpted by Cesar Dacol Jr.

Plush Body Good Guy

"The Officially Licensed Plush Body Good Guy Doll is the perfect Friend 'Till The End! A great new option for the super fan who loves to take their Friend on the go or just as an incredible addition to your collection. The Plush Body Good Guy Doll captures that perfect body flop you see in the films when Chucky is pretending to not be alive or being dragged around by Andy. This version features a combination of a soft stuffed plush torso and limbs, a new durable fabric outfit, combined with high quality vinyl head, hands, and shoes! The Plush Body Good Guy Doll is approximately 30" long. Get yourself a Plush Body Good Guy today!"

Adult Collectible, Not Recommended for Children. Ages 17+

Please note the Plush Body Good Guy Doll does not stand or hold poses on its own. Collectors box not included.

Developed by Garret Zima