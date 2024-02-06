Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney

New Chip n Dale and Toy Story Piggy Banks Arrive from Beast Kingdom

Save some money and look good while doing it with Beast Kingdom as they debut their latest Disney Piggy Banks collectibles

Article Summary Beast Kingdom's new Disney piggy banks star Chip n Dale and a Toy Story alien.

Chip n Dale piggy bank captures their playful essence with a fun popcorn theme.

Toy Story's three-eyed alien piggy bank sports iconic colors and joyful design.

Both vinyl piggy banks are set for a May 2024 release, priced at $49.99 each.

Beast Kingdom has unveiled its latest enchanting creations by adding more Disney Vinyl Piggy Banks to its growing collection. This new release features not one but two new additions, starting with the Rescue Rangers themselves, Chip 'n Dale. This mischievous duo is ready for some playful escapades with kernels of fun as they snag up their own popcorn. Coming in at roughly 9" tall, this dynamic piggy bank is nicely crafted and features Chip and Dale as they help you save money. Piggy Banks are surely not as popular as they used to be, but releases like this are something many Disney fans can get behind.

That is not all, though, as the iconic Pixar three-eyed alien from Toy Story is also joining in on the money-saving fun. Standing at a mighty 10" tall, this servant of The Claw is nicely detailed and is popping with his signature green and blue design. Each Disney and Pixar vinyl piggy bank boasts intricate detailing and vibrant colors that will make these delightful collectibles the perfect way to store coins and treasures. Beast Kingdom has both Chip 'N Dale Popcorn Fun and the Toy Story Alien Banks priced at $49.99 with a May 2024 release.

Disney Classic Chip N Dale Popcorn Piggy Bank

"Ch-ch-ch-Chip 'n Dale's Rescue Rangers! You know the song, and if you're familiar with these two mischievous chipmunks, you'll remember that they are all about adventure! With Beast Kingdom's new compact piggy bank series, Chip 'n Dale are ready to take you on an adventure to "rescue" your savings while enjoying a little must-have popcorn treat straight out of the movies. The collectible, featuring the chubby pair snacking away on a popcorn bucket, stands at a total height of around 24cm."

Toy Story Alien Piggy Bank

"Oooohhh!!! Beast Kingdom's compact piggy bank series introduces a fan-favorite character from the world of "Toy Story". Recreating the design and color scheme of our favorite three-eyed alien, fans can enjoy its playful and adorable trademark smile, with hands spread wide as if asking for you to save your money. Standing at around 26cm tall, this little financial assistant will melt your heart and protect your hard-earned savings at the same time."

