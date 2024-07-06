Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New DC Comics Collector Edition Figures Coming Soon from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is back and diving back into the growing DC Multiverse with some brand new Collector’s Edition DC Comics figures

Ragman, Clock King, and the original Red Hood slated for release.

Villains and heroes in detailed designs, complete with fabric capes. Available for pre-order on July 12, 2024, at $29.99 each.

McFarlane Toys is back with some brand new releases for their DC Multiverse Collector's Edition line. This series of figures steps deeper into DC Comics lore, unlike the standard line, where legendary heroes and villains rarely get collectibles to come to life. Three brand new figures are on the way with this new wave, starting with the Gotham City hero, Ragman. First appearing in Ragman #1 in 1976, Rory Regan is a Jewish superhero who inherits the Ragman suit from his father. This suit is made of mystical rags that have been imbued with the soul of each corrupted person Rory has defeated, giving him their strength and skills.

McFarlane Toys Debuts Clock King, Red Hood, and Ragman. Oh My!

Up next is a brand new classic DC Comics villain, Clock King, from World's Finest Comics #111, back in 1960. This villain is a very goofy bad guy who wears a bright blue and green suit and crates time-themed crimes, but that does not stop McFarlane Toys from faithfully capturing the hero with sleek detail and a fabric cape. Originally appearing as a Green Arrow villain, the Clock King is a truly deep-cut figure that DC Comics fans will be happy to add to their villain collections.

The last figure that McFarlane Toys is cooking up is a true work of art, as the original Red Hood is back and ready for some revenge. The Joker has had plenty of retcons of his history over the years, but before he became the Clown Prince of Crime, he was the leader of the Red Hood gang. McFarlane Toys continues to impress fans with releases like this, and the added fabric capes on the DC Multiverse line are incredible. All three of these figures are set to arrive for pre-order on July 12, 2024, and will be priced at the usual DC Comics Collector Edition figure price of $29.99. Stay tuned for more information on each of these figures as their pre-order date gets closer.

