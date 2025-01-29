Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: daredevil, Diamond Select Toys, marvel

New Disney+ Daredevil Statue Coming Soon from Diamond Select Toys

It looks like Diamond Select Toys is back once again with a new selection of collectibles from around the multiverse

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys releases new Daredevil statue inspired by the Netflix series for dedicated Marvel fans.

Detailed 9-inch PVC diorama captures Charlie Cox's iconic suit with realistic sculpting and paintwork.

Pre-orders open now; Daredevil statue crafted by Rocco Tartamella lands in October 2025.

More Marvel Netflix heroes like the Punisher teased as upcoming releases in this collectibles series.

After years of waiting, the hits Netflix Marvel Universe is finally getting some new life as fans prepare for Marvel Studios Daredevil: Born Again. The original Netflix series premiered back in 2015, which focused on growing a new era for Marvel street-level heroes in a darker way. This show followed Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer by day and vigilante by night, played by legendary Charlie Cox. Drawing inspiration from Frank Miller's incredible run of Daredevil, the show would ground Matt Murdock, inflicted by Catholic guilt, his dual life, and his constant and deadly pursuit of justice. The series ended in 2018 after Season 3, but years later, the Devil of Hell's Kitchen returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the She-Hulk.

Diamond Select Toys is keeping that series by bringing back their popular and once-sold-out PVC statues inspired by the hit Netflix Daredevil series. Coming in at 9" tall, the live-action suit is nicely sculpted with a tactical red and black design. He wields two batons and he is posed on a crumbling diorama with a $59.99 price tag. Daredevil is set to arrive in October 2025, and pre-orders are already live online with more Netflix heroes on the way, like the Punisher.

Marvel Gallery Netflix's Daredevil Returns to Diamond

"Joining Luke Cage and the Punisher, this approximately 11" sculpture depicts the TV version of the horned hero of Hell's Kitchen in amazing detail. Capturing the likeness and costume of actor Charlie Cox, this diorama sees Matt Murdock standing on a rooftop pedestal, his billy clubs at the ready. A Diamond Select Toys release! Matt Murdock returns in this classic Gallery Diorama inspired by the Daredevil TV series! Wielding his twin batons, Daredevil stands approximately 9 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Daredevil is in scale to all Gallery and Femme Fatales PVC dioramas, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!"

