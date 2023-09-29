Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

New Heat Ray Godzilla vs. Kong (Translucent) Arrives at Hiya Toys

Unleash you inner rage as Godzilla is back with a new HIYA Exquisite Basic Series figure as he brings some heat to your collection

In Godzilla vs. Kong, the King of the Monsters once again wields his devastating Heat Ray, a powerful and awe-inspiring weapon. This atomic breath attack is a manifestation of Godzilla's immense power, which features a very distinct sound and can dominate any threat. Hiya Toys is back once again with their latest Hiya Exquisite Godzilla figure that stands 7″ tall and will have a new Heat Ray Translucent deco. His Heat Ray is a scorching, blue-hued beam of pure destruction that can melt steel, giant monsters and even level entire cities. Hiya has captured this power with elements of the scorched blue deco throughout the King of the Monsters, giving fans a deadly new design. If you are trying to build an army of Godzillas, then look no further, as this one is a necessary one for any collection. Hiya Toys has included another heat ray blast effect with this version, as well as an alternate head to launch it. Price at $51, the King of the Monsters is set to release in Q1 2024, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Heat Ray Godzilla Translucent Ver. from Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) , now joining HiyaToys EXQUISITE BASIC! Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain… unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins and mankind's survival, a conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

"Stands 7 inches tall, based on the iconic based on Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) film, Heat Ray Godzilla Translucent Ver. demands attention with its powerful pose and intricate details. With special blue paint on the clear body, accurately replicates the on-screen appearance of the legendary monster."

"Features multiple layers of paint applied on the clear body to faithfully recreate the effect of energy gathering in Godzilla's dorsal fins when illuminated from behind, enhances the visual appeal, making it even more captivating. Articulated tail allows for various posing options, enabling you to recreate thrilling scenes from the movie or create your own epic battles.By replacing the neck and head parts, you can perfectly recreate the heart-pounding moment when Godzilla unleashes its devastating heat ray attack."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!