New Justice League Task Force Aquaman Coming Soon from McFarlane

Step into the DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest set of figures including video game version of Aquaman

Behold! The King of Atlantis has arrived to take down Darkseid and his ongoing attack against Earth. McFarlane Toys is entering the DC Multiverse once again as they unveil a brand new Build-A-Figure wave that takes DC Comics fans back to 1995. Back in 95', the Justice League Task Force arrived, giving DC Comics fans a new fighting game for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and Sega Genesis. The Justice League featured their 90s designs and take Darkseid and other iconic villains from around the DC Comics univers.

Now, the Justice League Task Force comes to life with a new set of figures, including Aquama, who is really using some intense conditioner for this release. Arthur Curry will be featured in his signature outfit with a trident, along with flowing golden hair and some digitalized shading. Each figure in this wave will come with a piece to build Darkseid in the end, which is a treat in itself and would be with uniting the rest of the wave with Flash, Batman, and Superman. Pre-orders are already live online at sites like McFarlane Toys Store for $24.99, with a November 2024 release.

Aquaman (Justice League Task Force)

"AQUAMAN as featured in the classic video game JUSTICE LEAGUE TASK FORCE.

AQUAMAN POWERS: super strength, durability, control over sea life, exceptional swimming ability, ability to breathe underwater.

FIRST APPEARANCE: MORE FUN COMICS #73 (1941)

ALIAS/ALTER EGO: Arthur Curry

BASE OF OPERATIONS: Atlantis."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

16-Bit Deco to recreate the classic video game appearance.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the JLTF Build-a line will assemble DARKSEID.

Includes trident, 2 attack effects, base, and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

