New LEGO Icons Pirates of the Caribbean Black Pearl Set Announced

Step aboard the Black Pearl with LEGO Icons as they reveal their latest set with a new Pirates of the Caribbean set

LEGO is setting sail with a truly impressive LEGO Icons set, featuring Captain Jack Sparrow's iconic ship from Pirates of the Caribbean. Originally, Jack, the young and ambitious first mate of the Wicked Wench, worked under the East India Trading Company. However, after freeing enslaved people and disobeying orders, he would be branded a pirate by Cutler Beckett, with his ship burned and sunk. After being left for dead, Jack Sparrow would make a desperate deal with Davy Jones, the ruler of the seas and captain of the Flying Dutchman. In exchange for raising his ship from the depths, Jones gave Jack command of the resurrected vessel, keeping its burnt black color, and it is now known as the Black Pearl.

The Pearl is now coming to life with an impressive 2862-piece set that stands 26" tall, 26" long, and features 8 LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean minifigures. LEGO captures the iconic ship in great brick detail with captain's quarters, detachable rowboat, cannons, a movable ship wheel, and sleek fabric sails. Minifigures of Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, Mr. Gibbs, Cotton, Anamaria, Marty, and Hector Barbossa are all included. This LEGO Icons Pirates of the Caribbean Black Pearl set is priced at $379.99 and is set to release on September 15, 2025.

LEGO Icons Pirates of the Caribbean – The Black Pearl

"Embark on a creative voyage with the LEGO® Icons Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship (10365) model for adults. Craft a detailed LEGO interpretation of the legendary ghost galleon with soaring masts, torn black sails and a crew of 8 iconic movie character minifigures, including Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Gibbs, Cotton, Anamaria, Marty, Elizabeth Swann and Hector Barbossa."

"This movie replica model captures the ship in all its glory. Rotate dials to deploy the port or starboard cannons, turn the ship's wheel to steer the rudder and open the deck to reveal the captain's quarters with furnishings, candlesticks and an apple. Additional features include a detachable rowboat, a figurehead minifigure and a versatile stand for angled display. Alternatively, the hull can be split at the waterline to depict the ship in sailing mode. Set includes 2,862 pieces."

