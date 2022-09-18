New Marvel Studios Statues Coming Soon from Diamond Select Toys

Diamond Select Toys is back with another nice assortment of collectible statues, including some new Marvel Studios debuts. Two iconic Marvel heroes are back and ready to bless your goring comic book or MCU collection. Captain America is up first as we return to the Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga conclusion with Avengers: Endgame. Cap is worthy as he wields the power of a god with this nicely sculpted piece featuring the hero with a shattered shield. Endgame Captain America will be limited to only 3,000 pieces and will come in a full-window box.

The second statue is truly a work of art as Diamond Select revisits the hit Disney+ series Moon Knight. Marc Spector is back as the savior of the night, featuring his slick redesigned Marvel Studios outfit. This statue will be part of the Marvel Select line coming in at 10" tall and features an incredible sculpt in PVC. His pose and design are fun and add a new dynamic feel to Moon Knight we have not seen. Both statues are up for pre-order, with then each set for an April 2023 release. Collectors can reserve one at their Local Comic Book Store today or get one online right here.

"Avengers Assemble! Captain America leads the charge against Thanos with this all-new 1/6 scale mini-bust! Standing 6 inches tall, Cap wields Mjolnir while he holds his damaged shield, all atop a pedestal base. Limited to only 3000 pieces, this sculpture features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Joe Menna! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $120.00."

"Steven Grant and Marc Spector team up to become the most unusual superhero around – Moon Knight! Based on his appearance in the Disney + Series, Moon Knight crouches on top of an Egyptian column in this approximately 10-inch sculpture. Made of high-quality PVC, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by the Silva Bros., sculpted by Eduardo Trujillo! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $59.99."