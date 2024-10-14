Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, teenage mutant ninja turtles

New Masters of the Universe: Turtles of Grayskull Raphael Revealed

Step into the ultimate crossover event with Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as new figures has arrived

Eternia is about to get shell-shocked as Mattel has unveiled that new Masters of the Universe: Turtles of Grayskull figures are on the way. The Turtles of Grayskull is a crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, who are embracing the power. We have already seen all of the turtles before, but it looks like new versions are on the way as the battle against Skeleton and Shredder continues. Raphael is now back with a few new robotic upgrades, including leg and arm designs. Raph will come with his signature sais, which can be stored on his shell.

As for new accessories, Raph's shell can also removed and used as a shield, along with a mighty claw attachment to take down the Skeletor with ease. Mattel even changed up Raphael's head sculpt, removing the bandana and adding his more modern mask. Pre-orders for this new Masters of the Universe Turtles of Grayskull are already live for $20.99 with a January 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more updated TMNT figures, including Donatello, Mikey, and Leo.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Turtles of Grayskull Raphael

"Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles worlds collide in the new Turtles of Grayskull line of figures by Mattel! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features 5.5-inch scale (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design mixed with the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

Box Contents Raphael figure

2 Sais

Claw

Shell

