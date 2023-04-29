New S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah Figure Unveiled The King of the Monsters has retuned with the new Shinjuku Decisive Battle version from Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah

Tamashii Nations is traveling back in time as they unveil their latest S.H.MonsterArts figure. Coming from the 1991 film Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, the King of the Monsters is back and ready to show the world he means business. Our favorite kaiju will come in at mighty 6.3″ tall, and Tamashii Nations has completely reconstructed him with a brand new sculpt and new paint design. Sadly, no new accessories are included with the beast, but the sculpt, design and articulation alone will make this Godzilla figure a must have addition to their S.H.MonsterArts collection. Be sure to also bring home the S.H.MonsterArts Mecha King Ghidorah (Decisive Battle Set) companion figure to really capture the 1991 film and intense fight sequences. Pre-orders are right here for $99.99, he is set for a November 2023 release, and Mecha King Ghidorah can still be found right here.

The King of the Monsters Returns to Tamashii Nations

"Godzilla (1991) -Shinjuku Decisive Battle-" from "Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah" is finally available at S.H.MonsterArts! The characteristic silhouette of the scene of the fierce battle with "Mecha King Ghidorah" in Shinjuku has been thoroughly reproduced with completely new modeling by Yuji Sakai's prototype, coloring, and modeling production! Based on the suit materials from the movie, it has been sculpted using the prototype, coloring, and modeling from producer Yuji Sakai, a leading figure in Godzilla modeling."

Mitsuhiko Hosokawa, who has crafted the posable mechanisms of successive generations of S.H.MonsterArts products, makes it possible to move the figure without compromising its proportions.

Godzilla's massive silhouette, which has been revived by powering up in the play, is three dimensionalized with a completely new model.