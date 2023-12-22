Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Ahoska, gentle giant ltd, star wars

New Star Wars: Ahsoka and More Statue Arrive from Gentle Giant Ltd.

Gentle Giant Ltd is back with a new set of collectibles and statues including some statues from a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars

Gentle Giant Ltd. is returning to a galaxy far, far away with an impressive set of new Star Wars statues, as always. The hit Disney+ series Ahsoka is getting a spotlight with two new statues featuring Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren. Each of these statues captures the appearances of these Rebels from their time after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in the era of the New Republic. Gentle Giant Ltd. has limited both of these to only 3,000 pieces featuring some incredible sculpts, blasters, and details from the show. However, that is not all, as Star Wars blast from the past is also coming from A New Hope with a limited editor Imperial TIE Fighter Pilot statue. Unlike Sabine and Hera, who are just getting 6" busts, this pilot comes in at 12" tall. His slick black armor is nicely crafted, and he will come with swappable E-11 and SE-14r blasters. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, this TIE Pilot Milestone statue will be a must have statue, and pre-orders for him, The Ghost's Captain Hera, and future Jedi Sabine are already live.

Hera Syndulla – Star Wars: Ahsoka Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Attention on deck! The Twi'lek pilot who led the Ghost crew is now a general in the New Republic, and she's getting an all-new mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Based on her appearance in the Ahsoka TV series on Disney+, this 1/6 scale bust of Hera Syndulla stands approximately 6 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces and hand-numbered on the base, it comes packaged with a matching certificate of authenticity in a full-color numbered box."

Star Wars: Ahsoka Sabine Wren Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The former padawan has returned! The Mandalorian rebel who trained under Ahsoka Tano is now back in training, and she's getting an all-new mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Based on her appearance in the Ahsoka TV series on Disney+, this 1/6 scale bust of Sabine Wren stands approximately 6 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces and hand-numbered on the base, it comes packaged with a matching certificate of authenticity in a full-color numbered box."

A New Hope TIE Pilot Milestones Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Move over, stormtroopers – it's the TIE Pilot's time to shine! This 1/6 scale statue of an Imperial TIE Fighter Pilot depicts him dashing to his fighter so he can engage the enemy. Measuring approximately 12 inches tall, he carries a small blaster in case he encounters any resistance along the way — in fact, he has interchangeable E-11 and SE-14r blaster pistols! Limited to only 1000 pieces and hand-numbered on the base, it comes packaged with a matching certificate of authenticity in a full-color numbered box."

