New Star Wars Statues Hit Gentle Giant with a Wookie, a Jedi, and More

It is time to bring home tales from throughout a galaxy far, far away with a new Gentle Giant Ltd. statues. Three new statues are on the way from iconic films like Return of the Jedi as well as TV series with The Clone Wars and The Book of Boba Fett. Up first is a brand new The Clone Wars statue as Mace Windu gets animated once again. Depicted with his purple saber Mace is beautifully crafted in animated styling right from the beloved series. We then travel to the Battle of Endor as Admiral Akbar is back with a new Return of the Jedi Milestone statue. Star Wars fans will get to bring home one of the key players in taking down the Death Star II with incredible detail and standing 12" tall.

The last Star Wars statue takes us to one of the recent Disney+ series with The Book of Boba Fett. The deadly force of Black Krrsantan comes to life with a brand new 6" bust from Gentle Giant Ltd. Fans will get to bring home the power of this Wookie ally, and he is priced at $150 and limited to only 1,000 pieces. Admiral Akbar is priced at $250, and limited to 1,000 pieces, while Mace Windu comes in at $90 and 3,000 pieces. All three of these lovely Star Wars statues are already live for pre-order right here with an April 2023 release.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Mace Windu 1/7 Scale Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Jedi council has spoken! Mace Windu is the next animation-based 1/7 scale mini-bust! Standing approximately 6 inches tall (8 inches with lightsaber) the leader of the council and wielder of the purple lightsaber is captured in his Clone Wars animated look in this all-new bust. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $90.00."

The Book of Boba Fett Black Krrsantan 1/6 Scale Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Let the Wookiee win! Your chances of victory in any battle are increased tenfold when you have a Wookiee on your side, and the black-furred Krrsantan proves the rule. A former gladiator employed by the Hutts, Krrsantan came over to Boba Fett's side and aided in the defense of Mos Espa from the Pyke Syndicate. This approximately 6-inch resin bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $150.00."

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Milestones Admiral Ackbar

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The hero of the Battle of Endor has arrived! One of the key minds behind the attack on the second Death Star, Admiral Gial Ackbar has become an icon of military leadership and trap identification. Now, he's the latest Milestones statue from GG LTD! This 1/6 scale, approximately 12-inch-tall statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $250.00."