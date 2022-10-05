New Star Wars: The Black Series Andor Figures Revealed by Hasbro

A new Star Wars adventure awaits fans as Andor is in full effect airing on Disney+. This series follows the events of Cassian Andor before he was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. We are expected to get introduce us to the Rebellion as well as his involvement in the cause while leading fans right up to the events of Rogue One. The story has just started, and we have already been introduced to plenty of new characters. For collectors, that means, hopefully, we can start adding some of these heroes and villains to our growing collections. Thankfully, Hasbro is here to please as they have revealed some new Star Wars: The Black Series Andor figures are on the way. A total of four new figures have been showcased feature out of the main characters from the first couple of episodes. All of these Andor figures are set as general public releases, priced at $24.99, can all be found here, and heading our way in Spring 2023. Check all four out below, and be sure to catch new episodes of Andor every Wednesday on Disney+.

1. Star Wars: The Black Series Cassian Andor

"In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale CASSIAN ANDOR figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series."

2. Star Wars: The Black Series Bix Caleen

"In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale BIX CALEEN figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series."

3. Star Wars: The Black Series Luthen Rael

"In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale LUTHEN RAEL figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series.

4. Star Wars: The Black Series Senator Mon Mothma

"In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale SENATOR MON MOTHMA figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series."