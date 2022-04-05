New Star Wars Toybox Figures Arrive at shopDisney with Boba Fett

It seems like The Book of Boba Fett has rubbed a lot of Star Wars fans the wrong way with its unique story telling. I understand people wanted to see some bounty hunter action, but this is a new era for Fett. He is tired of working for people and wants to make a name for himself. Dave Filoni knows what he is doing, so I will never question his stories as there is always a plan. Hell, this is the most screen time we have ever received from Boba Fett compared to his 7 mins of screen time in the entire Star Wars Original Trilogy. For Star Wars fans who loved seeing the return of Boba Fett, shopDisney has revealed a new Toybox action figure set. Boba and a Stormtrooper are bundled together with them standing 5.25" tall with an animated sculpt. These figures feature articulation, weapons, and a fun kid-friendly design that adults and kids can fall in love with. The Boba Fett and Stormtrooper Star Wars Toybox Action Figure Set is priced at $26.99 and is up for purchase here.

"Boba Fett and Stormtrooper Toybox Action FIgure Two Pack Set – The legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett is paired with an Imperial Stormtrooper in this set of two Star Wars Toybox figures. Each comes with its own blaster and is poseable so you can add them to your collection and recreate favorite moments from the Star Wars saga."

Magic in the details

Poseable Boba Fett and Stormtrooper action figures

Each figure includes a blaster

Multiple points of articulation

#24 in the Star Wars Toybox series

Accessories are interchangeable between all Disney store Toybox figures

Collect all our other Toybox action figures, additional figures sold separately

The bare necessities

Ages 3+

Plastic

5 1/4" H

Imported