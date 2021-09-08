New Star Wars: TVC Figures Include Bib Fortuna, Lobot, and Emperor

Hasbro finally had a brand new live stream Star Wars event that was loaded with some long-await collectible reveals. A lot of The Mandalorian products debuted, but there was plenty of other announcements to make old and new fans go wild. One of these was the final three figures for the next The Vintage Collection wave. This wave will consist of the Lobot from The Empire Strikes Back as well as the Emperor and Bib Fortuna from Return of the Jedi. All three figures are highly detailed and are perfect Original Saga figures for any fan.

With a new focus of Lobot in the current Marvel Comics Star Wars comics and Bib Fortuna's return in The Mandalorian, these are a necessary addition to the Vintage Collection line. All three of these figures are set to release in the Spring of 2022 and will all be priced at $13.99 each. Pre-orders will finally go up tomorrow, September 9, 2021, at 1 PM EST at most retailers, including here. Some talk was mention about selling the whole wave as a set, so keep your eyes out for a whole case of this Star Wars wave which also includes IG-11, Teebo, and Lando Calrissian.

"THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LOBOT Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $13.99/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LOBOT Figure, inspired by THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. Highly poseable with realistic details, original Kenner branding, and premium design this 3.75-inch figure is a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes figure and accessory. Available at most major retailers."

"THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BIB FORTUNA Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $13.99/Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BIB FORTUNA Figure, inspired by RETURN OF THE JEDI. Highly poseable with realistic details, original Kenner branding, and premium design this 3.75-inch figure is a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes figure. Available at most major retailers."

"THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE EMPEROR Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $13.99/Available: Spring 2022). Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, as well as original Kenner branding, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE EMPEROR Figure. inspired by RETURN OF THE JEDI makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-ich-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 3 accessories. Available at most major retailers."