Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Transformers G1 Autobot Wheelie Coming Soon from Hasbro

Hasbro is back with some new Transformers Toys Retro G1-Inspired figures for Walmart Collector Con with Autobot Wheelie

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Transformers G1 Autobot Wheelie figure for Walmart Collector Con exclusives

Wheelie comes in retro-inspired packaging with updated details and articulation from the G1 era

Transforms from robot to Cybertronian car in 23 steps and includes his signature slingshot accessory

Pre-orders for Autobot Wheelie open at Walmart on 10/10 for $24.99, alongside Autobot Outback

Transformers G1 Autobot Wheelie is a beloved character from the original 1980s Transformers franchise. Introduced in the 1986 animated film Transformers: The Movie, Wheelie is a small, orange Autobot known for his rebellious yet charming personality. Unlike many Autobots, Wheelie was initially a Decepticon but quickly switched sides to join the heroic Autobots. Despite his small size, he's brave and always ready for action, often assisting the Autobots with reconnaissance and those more daring missions.

Wheelie is now returning to his G1 roots as Hasbro unveils its latest Walmart Collector Con exclusive with a new Transformers Retro G1 release. Standing 4.5" tall, Wheelie is back in that classic G1 format but with updated articulation and detail. His iconic futuristic car mode is featured, and he can be converted into it in just 23 steps. Hasbro has also included his signature slingshot weapon, and he will come in retro packaging featuring tech specs. Pre-orders for Autobot Wheelie are set to arrive exclusively at the Walmart Collector Con on 10/10 at 10 AM EST for $24.99, and he will release along with Autobot Outback.

Transformers Toys Retro G1-Inspired Autobot Wheelie

"Add some nostalgia to your Transformers collection with the Retro G1 Autobot Wheelie figure. Toy converts from 4.5-inch (11 cm) robot to Cybertronian car in 23 steps and comes with an attachable slingshot accessory. Retro-style packaging features vintage-inspired design and clip-and-save tech specs for figure. Look for more Retro G1 Transformers collectible toys featuring favorite characters like Autobot Outback, Wheeljack, Autobot Brawn, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

4.5-INCH RETRO-INSPIRED AUTOBOT WHEELIE: Collectible Transformers toy with G1-inspired packaging design

CHANGE FROM ROBOT TO CYBERTRONIAN CAR: Convert between modes in 23 steps

VINTAGE-INSPIRED SLINGSHOT ACCESSORY: Slingshot accessory can attach to Transformers figure in both modes

RETRO PACKAGING WITH TECH SPECS: Clip and save the classic G1-style tech specs to compare figures' strength, speed, firepower, and more (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!