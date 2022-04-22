New X-Men: The Animated Series Statues Debut from Diamond Select 

Diamond Select Toys has been slowly releasing mini-busts for the hit TV series X-Men: The Animated Series. This show is probably one of the biggest know X-Men projects out there besides their comics books. The voice cast, costumes, and story were s close to the comics as we have seen, and we are even getting a sequel series with the 2023 debut of X-Men 97'. Diamond Select Toys continues to expand its 6" statue line with new animated busts featuring Professor X and Jubilee. Both statues are cel-shaded with designs straight from the cartoon and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. Diamond has even included a Certificate of Authenticity with each and pre-orders are already live as well. The X-Men: The Animated Series Professor X is priced at $109.99, set to release in October 2022, and found here. Jubilee, on the other hand, comes in at $89.99, is also set for October 2022, and is located right here. 

"MARVEL ANIMATED X-MEN JUBILEE 1/7 SCALE BUST – A Diamond Select Toys release! The X-Men's resident sparkler is ready to take center stage in the X-Men Animated mini-bust line! Based on her appearance in the popular 1990s animated series, Jubilation Lee wears her trademark yellow coat and sets off some fireworks in this approximately 6-inch resin mini-bust. Limited to only 3000 pieces, she comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding! In Shops: Sep 28, 2022."

"MARVEL ANIMATED X-MEN PROFESSOR X DLX 1/7 SCALE BUST – A Diamond Select Toys release! To me, my X-Men! The man who put the X in X-Men, Professor Charles Xavier, is now the newest 1/7 scale bust based on X-Men The Animated Series! Captured using his telepathic powers from the comfort of his famous yellow hoverchair, Professor X measures approximately 6 inches tall and features cartoon-accurate paint applications. He is limited to only 3000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding! In Shops: Sep 28, 2022. SRP: $120.00."

