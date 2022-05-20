Newest Hiya Toys Judge Dredd Figure Arrives with Judge Hershey

Hiya Toys is back as they continue to expand their hit 2000 A.D. Judge Dredd 1/18 scale line of figures. The next officer of duty is Judge Hershey and one of the top cops on the force in Mega-City One. Judge Barbara Hershey comes to life and enters the 3.75 realms with Hiya Toys next figure with high amounts of articulation and detail. She will come with a Lawgiver and a Nightstick as well as be compatible with the 1/18 scale Lawmaster companion cycle. Judge Dredd fans will be pleased getting Judge Hershey in their hands and she is joining a nice line up of 2000 A.D. figures. So far, Hiya Toys has revealed Judges of Dredd, Fear, Death, Mortis, Giant, Fire, Anderson, and even the Klegg. Stay tuned for more 1/18 scale figures and pre-orders for the Judge Dredd Judge Hersey figure are live here for $19.99. She is expected to release in Q1 2023 and be sure to check out some of the other Hiya Toys line with Predator, Alien, and RoboCop.

"She's the future cop whose skill and dedication saw her become top Judge of Mega-City One not once but twice – Judge Barbara Hershey is the next Judge Dredd figure from Hiya Toys. Co-created by writer John Wagner (Button Man, A History of Violence) and legendary artist Brian Bolland (Batman: The Killing Joke, Camelot 3000), and immortalised by actor Diane Lane in the 1995 movie Judge Dredd, Hershey was a promising young officer when she was chosen to accompany Dredd on the hazardous Judge Child mission, and quickly proved herself to be one of Justice Department's most able Judges. She was soon promoted through the ranks until she became Chief Judge of Mega-City One itself."

Product Features

1/18 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the 2000 AD comics

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Judge Hershey

Daystick

Lawgiver