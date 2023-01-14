Neytiri Has Arrived with Hot Toys 1/6 Avatar: The Way of Water Line Coming out of the long awaited sequel film Avatar: The Way of Water, Hot Toys has unveiled their newest series of 1/6 scale figures

Avatar: The Way of Water has come and gone, and many fans are mixed on the long-awaited sequel. Thirteen years is a long time for an Avatar sequel, let alone a film that runs over three hours long. However, for those who took the dive this time around, The Way of Water delivered a true cinematic wonder, and now collectibles are arriving for the film. Hot Toys is the newest company to dish out new Avatar: The Way of Water collectibles in 1/6 scale format. We covered the Jake Sully figure here, and now we are looking at the second release with Neytiri. Coming in at a mighty 17" tall, Neytiri comes to life right off of the screen with the help of Hot Toys with this incredible figure.

Hot Toys is dropping two different versions of Avatar: The Way of Water Neytiri with a standard and deluxe. Both releases are almost identical but the deluxe features an added watery LED base. Neytiri is beautifully sculpted, capturing her likeness right off the screen, and will come with a bow & arrow, knife, and a set of swappable hands. These figures are some of the best Avatar collectibles a fan can own, and they can be purchased for $335 or $380. Pre-orders are live right here, and she is set to arrive in June to late 2024.

Neytiri Joins the Fight for Pandora with Hot Toys

"Sky People cannot learn, they do not see." – Neytiri. Neytiri is an expert warrior, strong healer and now fulfills a new role as mother. As it becomes clear to Neytiri and Jake that the RDA have returned, she will do what she must to protect her clan, her home and her family. Following the debut of Jake Sully figure, we are introducing a Deluxe Version of Neytiri 1/6th scale collectible figure with masterfully crafted LED light up diorama base (available with deluxe version only) inspired by the beautiful marine habitat of Pandora."

"The greatly-detailed collectible figure stands about 44cm tall is skillfully crafted based on the appearance of Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water. Features a newly developed head sculpt with highly-detailed hair sculpture and fabric hair implantation, sculpted headpiece with feathers, delicate paint works capturing facial and body patterns with luminous reflective effects, carefully designed outfit with armbands, gauntlets all sculpted, iconic weapons and accessories such as dagger, arrow and bow."

"In addition, the deluxe version includes a remarkable diorama base translating elements of Underwater World and colorful reefs with LED-light up function powered by USB, bringing the full display effect to a distinct level. Reserve space for this amazing Neytiri figure from the World of Pandora!"

The Neytiri (Deluxe Version) Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water

One (1) newly developed head sculpt

Screen-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture and facial patterns with luminous reflective effects*

Highly-detailed brown braided head sculpture with fabric hair implantation

Specialized body with over 16 points of articulations with bendable tail (wire embedded)

Approximately 44 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of accessory holding hands One (1) pair of arrow holding hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) crop top

One (1) purple loincloth

One (1) pair of brown-colored forearm gauntlets

Weapons:

One (1) bow

Two (2) arrows

One (1) dagger with sheath

Accessories:

One (1) headset

One (1) necklace

One (1) right arm band

One (1) right knee band

Specially designed World of Pandora-themed diorama figure base with LED-light up function (power operated)**

* Luminous reflective effect can be activated by UV black light torch (not included)

** Exclusive to Deluxe Version, light up function operated using USB power, USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, USB-C cable is required