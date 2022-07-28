Nightmare's Come to Life with Mezco Toyz New Silent Hill Statue

Mezco Toyz has awakened horror once again as they announce their newest Static-6 statue. The Static-6 line of collectibles is brand new from Mezco, giving collection 1:6 scale statues of iconic franchises. We have seen Predator and Conan for the line already, and now it looks like the gruesome world of Silent Hill has arrived. Pyramid Thing is back and is ready to slice and dice with this incredible and highly detailed statue. The deadly Silent Hill 2 villain is displayed on the decaying ruins of the Brookhaven Hospital, with bloody design and his signature head gear. Unlike most statues, Mezco Toyz has also included a variety of swappable parts with three Great Swords, three Spears, and three right arms. For a statue, there are a lot of customizable features, and if you love Silent Hill, this is the statue for you. The Static-6 Silent Hill 2: Red Pyramid Thing Statue is priced at $265. He is set to arrive in June – August 2023, and pre-orders are already live at most retailers like here.

"The nightmare isn't over…the horror of Silent Hill has been brought to life with Mezco's Static Six: Silent Hill 2 – Red Pyramid Thing! Mezco's Static Six is a premium 1:6 scale statue line featuring hyper-realistic detailing, mixed media components, interchangeable parts, and accessories to create multiple display options – a truly interactive high end statue line. The Mezco's Static Six: Silent Hill 2 – Red Pyramid Thing statue is based on the nightmare-inducing Silent Hill 2. The gruesome headsman wears weathered work pants and stands menacingly atop a decaying Brookhaven Hospital. Red Pyramid Thing is ready to strike with his Great Sword or Great Spear, which he holds with his interchangeable right hand and can be swapped onto his interchangable right arm for a multitude of different poses."

THE MEZCO TOYZ'S STATIC-6 RED PYRAMID THING FEATURES:

Approximately 12 inches tall

One (1) head portrait

Three (3) interchangeable right arms in difference poses

Three (3) Great Swords (affixed to hand)

Two (2) Great Spears (affixed to hand)

Approx. Product Size:

Height: 16.5"

Depth: 12"

Weight: 10 lbs