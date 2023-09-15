Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: bluey, RSVLTS

Oh, Biscuits! Bluey Has Arrived at RSVLTS For A New Button-Down Series

Get ready for the magic and adventure of family fun with RSVLTS as they debut yet another button-down collection with Bluey!

Get ready to embark on a playful adventure with RSVLTS as they debut yet another brand-new Button-Down Collection, and this time with Bluey! That is right; the adorable kids' show that has swept kids and parents off their feet can now come right to your wardrobe. This collection is designed for both kids and adults, with four styles offered, allowing for some fun matching adventures. Playtime has never looked better, as this four-shirt collection captures the essence of family, fun, and imagination. Bluey's vibrant world is ready to come home with four distinct shirt designs, which include:

Meet The Heelers RSVLTS first shirt bursts with joy as it brings Bluey's catchy theme song sequence to life. Sporting a light blue background, the whole family is together with Dance Mode turned on. Rumor has it that if you stare at this shirt for too long, you can almost hear the theme song. Bring home a splash of happiness right to your sleeve with Mum…Dad…Bingo… and BLUEY!

Don't Let It Melt Bluey and Bingo are ready for a sweet treat, even if summer is heading out of the door. No one can resist the sweetness of ice cream with these adorable characters. This shirt is packed with ice cream and plenty of sprinkles to go around on a vibrant backdrop that pulls it all together. This shirt will easily give you and your kids a valuable life lesson and some ice cream.



Magic Xylophone Bluey's magical xylophone takes center stage for their next shirt, which sparkles with bright colors and the promise of endless adventures. This delightful shirt features Bingo and Bluey as they bring the power of the magic xylophone to life, and Dad is feeling it. Relive the first episode of this beloved kids show with the addition of comfort and style.

Primary Pals Last but not least, RSVLTS has created a shirt featuring a colorful montage of all your favorite Bluey characters from Brisbane. Everyone is together for one big picture, which includes fan favorites like Rusty, Lucky, Mackenzie, Indy, Honey, Coco, Snickers, and so much more. Kids and parents will have the confidence of the whole pack while wearing this beauty; now off to the park!



All four of these Bluey button-downs will be featured in RSVLTS sleek and signature KUNUFLEX material, which is comfy, never shrinks or fades, and is stretchy. Adults and kids will easily fall in love with this line, and all four are available in classic (unisex), women's, and preschool styles/sizes. Don't miss your chance to bring the magic of Bluey, Bingo, and the Heelers family into your wardrobe and your family's hearts. Fans will be able to snag up these shirts tomorrow, Saturday (9/16), at 4 PM EST on RSVLTS.com and on their app. A world of imagination, laughter, and matching outfits awaits you!

