Super7 Releases ReAction Old Dirty Bastard Figure, Available Now

Old Dirty Bastard is the subject of Super7's latest ReAction figure, kicking off their hip-hop figures after a very successful launch of their rockers line. ODB comes with a mic and on a cardback, paying tribute to the cover of his solo album Return to the 36 Chambers. I can think of no more fitting first entry for this line than Old Dirty Bastard, revered to this day as one of the greatest MCs of all-time. You can see the figure and the awesome cardback he comes on below.

Old Dirty Bastard Is The Perfect Kick-Off To Their Hip-Hop Figures

"It's the ODB, as you can see! Straight out of the Brooklyn Zoo is the one-man army known as Ol' Dirty Bastard. Gone far too soon but forever in the Wu, Super7 is proud to present this ReAction Figure of ODB. He may have said, "WuTang is for the Children," but ODB's ReAction Figure is for everyone! This 3.75" articulated figure of Ol' Dirty Bastard comes on cardback based on the cover of his debut platinum-selling solo album Return to the 36 Chambers. He may be gone too soon, but the ODB Super7 ReAction Figure can live on forever in your collection of Hip-Hop legends!"

Here's hoping that this does well, so we can get oh so many more. A Tribe Called Quest figures would rock the house, hell, do the rest of the Wu-Tang Clan while you are at it. Using the album artwork is genius as well, but I wouldn't expect anything less from Super7. You can put an order in right here for Old Dirty Bastard; I suggest buying two, so you can keep one MOC. That should goose the numbers sufficiently, I think. Form one fan to another, thank you, Super7.