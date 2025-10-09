Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Horsemen Studios, Mythic legions

Otho Returns with New Mythic Legions Legacies of Mythoss Figure

Four Horsemen reveals new action figures are on the way with the arrival of new Mythic Legions: Legacies of Mythoss army builders

Article Summary Otho returns to Mythic Legions with a fully updated Version 2 in the Legacies of Mythoss wave.

This action figure features new head sculpts, two exclusive helmets, and enhanced articulation.

Otho comes equipped with soft goods, extra weapons, and customizable shield accessories for fans.

Pre-order Mythic Legions Otho Ver. 2 for $54.99; expected release is Q1 2026 alongside Urzokk Ver. 2.

The Legacies of Mythoss: Otho (Ver. 2) action figure is a completely updated version of a long-requested fan-favorite from Four Horsemen Studios' Mythic Legions line. Released as part of the first wave of the Legacies of Mythoss sub-line, this version of Otho reimagines the second-in-command of the Army of Leodysseus with new sculpting and gear. This will include a newly sculpted unhelmeted head, capturing the man underneath the helmet. Two brand-new helmets are also included, one with a flip-down visor that has an Otho faceplate insert and one with an impressive lion sculpted design.

Otho returns to the battlefield from Mythic Legions 1.0, but with the Ver. 2 adding updated articulation, greater details, and accessories than before. Not only will this noble knight have soft goods elements, but a nice assortment of weapons, including two swords with scabbards, a new battle axe, and a shield with swappable center pieces. The Mythic Legions: Legacies of Mythoss Otho (Army of Leodysseus Ver. 2) is priced at $54.99. He is already up for pre-order on authorized retailer sites like BigBadToyStore with a Q1 2026 release and will debut alongside the Legacies of Mythoss Urzokk Ver. 2 figure as well.

Mythic Legions: Legacies of Mythoss Otho (Army of Leodysseus Ver. 2)

"The iconic heroes and villains of Mythoss come to life in the new Mythic Legions: Legacies of Mythoss line! Featuring updated versions of key characters in the Mythic Legions story, first wave of this new series of figures from Four Horsemen Studios includes two figures that have been highly requested over the years – the second-in-command for the Army of Leodysseus, OTHO, and the orc warlord from the Legion of Arethyr, URZOKK!"

"The Legacies of Mythoss: Otho figure comes with a newly sculpted head featuring this warrior's distinctive look. The set also incudes 2 brand new helmets with flip-down visors, both of which can be used with the Otho "face plate" insert that is also included!"

