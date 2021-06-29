Peely Bone Rises From The Grave With New McFarlane Toys Fortnite

The popular Fornitemare Peely Bone Epic Skin comes to life as McFarlane Toys reveals their newest addition to their 7" figure line. The figure is highly detailed, showing both sides of the terrifying banana who is ready to get 1st place. Peely Bone will have 22 points of articulation and will come with his own set of accession to help him take that #1 spot. These accessories will include the Banana Bag Back Bling, Death Valley Harvesting Tool, and a Grenade Launcher to show that he means business. McFarlane Toys put a lot of remarkable detail into this figure, and the skeleton side of this figure is just incredible.

It will be awesome to see this figure up-close and in-person just to see all the little eerie details that McFarlane Toys captured in this Fornitemare skin. Fortnite fans will definitely want this deadly banana in their corner during any Battle Royale event, and they can add him to their collection for $27. The Mcfarlane Toys Fortnite Peely Bone 7" figure is set to release in September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to add other Battle Royale fighters to your collection, which can be found right here.

"He's probably going to be fine. Peely Bone is in an Epic Outfit in Battle Royale that was originally released in the Item Shop during Halloween in 2019. It is part of the Banana Bunch Set and has its own Fortnite Short."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Fortnite Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Comes complete with the Banana Bag Back Bling

Ready for battle with the Grenade Launcher accessory

Harvest your materials with the included Death Valley Harvesting Tool

Figure is showcased in Fortnite themed window box packaging