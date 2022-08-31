Dracula Has A Place To Sleep With New NECA Set, Up For Preorder

Box Contents

Coffin

Armadillo

Spider

Cricket in coffin

Opossum

This joins the other two accessories sets revealed so far, The Mummy's Sarcophagus and Frankenstein's Monster lab table. I don't think they have revealed a forest set for Wolf Man yet, but they should. Basically, all of us who were so hopeful for years that NECA would get the Universal Monsters license have not been disappointed at all, and our wildest expectations are being met. Every move they make with this line is perfect, and when all is said and done, and we get no more, this will hands down be the best figure line for these iconic characters we will ever receive. You can preorder this set right here.