Dracula Has A Place To Sleep With New NECA Set, Up For Preorder
Dracula is coming to the NECA Universal Monsters line, having been shown off at this year's SDCC. Now, a new accessory set has also been revealed to be coming as well, featuring Dracula's tomb. The set will come with three animals, including a spider, an opossum, and an armadillo. Also included is a cricket in a coffin. The main part is his coffin, however, a sleek silver color and measuring 9 inches in length. Yes, he fits inside. Preorders are open now for shipping in early 2023. Check it out below.
Your Dracula Figure Needs A Place To Sleep, Right?
"Build even bigger scenes and dioramas with this accessory set for NECA's Universal Monsters Dracula action figure (sold separately)! The centerpiece of the set is the large coffin, which measures almost 9" inches long and opens to fit your Dracula figure inside (figure sold separately). The included armadillo, a large spider, cricket in coffin, and opossum accessories add to the spooky atmosphere."
Product Features
- Coffin: 9 inches long (22.86cm)
- Made of plastic
- Coffin fits Dracula figure (sold separately)
- Closed box packaging
Box Contents
- Coffin
- Armadillo
- Spider
- Cricket in coffin
- Opossum
This joins the other two accessories sets revealed so far, The Mummy's Sarcophagus and Frankenstein's Monster lab table. I don't think they have revealed a forest set for Wolf Man yet, but they should. Basically, all of us who were so hopeful for years that NECA would get the Universal Monsters license have not been disappointed at all, and our wildest expectations are being met. Every move they make with this line is perfect, and when all is said and done, and we get no more, this will hands down be the best figure line for these iconic characters we will ever receive. You can preorder this set right here.