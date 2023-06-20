Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: Kotobukiya, Pennywide

Pennywise Seduces Her Victims with New Horror Statue from Kotobukiya

A new Bishoujo statue has arrived from Kotobukiya as fans return to Derry with a new and revamped version of Pennywise that is ready to hunt

Pennywise is back, and SHE is ready to slay the day and Derry while she can with the help of Kotobukiya. Returning to Kotobukiya's popular Bishoujo line, this horror icon has been revamped with a new design and color. This design takes homage to the classic era of black and white horror films, with a slight dash of red to keep her character alive. Pennywise is placed on a delightful bloody puddle as the iconic S.S. Georgie is shown floating on by. These gender swappable horror Bishoujo statues are always a treat to see as it gives fans an updated rerelease with a new deco is perfect for fans who missed the original drop. Bring the seductive horror of Pennywise home in December 2023 for $129.99, and pre-orders are live right here.

Pennywise Takes New Form with Kotobukiya's Bishoujo

"Experience the horror of "IT" once again. The masterpiece that was reinterpreted into a bold design by Shunya Yamashita and sculpted by Yoshiki Fujimoto, Pennywise, rejoins the HORROR BISHOUJO series in a new form! The special coloring of this monochrome version incorporates trends in the horror scene while calling back to classic black-and-white movies and scenes from the film."

"With unsettling eyes that glow yellow, an ominous edge that brings forth the true fear of clowns, and a smile that is burned into one's memory, this new Pennywise stalks ever so closer to your side.On the balloon that It offers, the words I LOVE DERRY are written, inviting you out to play. The SS Georgie can be seen floating atop the red-dyed puddle, hinting at the tragedy that has just occurred. "We all float down here. You'll float, too."

IT and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!