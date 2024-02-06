Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, pixar, toy story

Pizza Planet Awaits with Beast Kingdom's New Toy Story D-Stage

A new deluxe D-Stage statue is on the way from Beast Kingdom as they debut a new Toy Story collectible featuring The Claw

Article Summary Beast Kingdom releases a new Toy Story D-Stage statue featuring The Claw.

Iconic three-eyed aliens can be positioned in or out of the rocket.

Statue includes new expressions, higher quality, and is 6" tall.

Deluxe Alien's Rocket available for pre-order at $36.99 for July 2024.

The three-eyed aliens from Toy Story have become iconic symbols of Pixar's beloved animated franchise. They have captured the hearts of audiences with comic relief for their quirky personalities and unwavering devotion to The Claw. These endearing extraterrestrial beings were originally encountered in one of Pizza Planet's arcade claw machines by Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Known for their wide-eyed wonder and cheerful exclamations of "Ooooooh," these little guys are always a treat in any project they appear in. Beast Kingdom now pays homage to these lovable Pixar aliens with a new D-Stage statue featuring The Claw.

This statue has been seen before by Toy Story fans from Beast Kingdom but is back and better than ever. All three-eyed aliens inside this statue will be able to be placed freely inside or even outside of the rocket. New expressions are featured as well, along with new quality and size measuring at 6" tall. Tons of detail and dynamic craftsmanship are featured in this Toy Story D-Stage, and is only priced at $36.99. Beast Kingdom has the Deluxe Alien's Rocket Statue up for pre-order right now on their site with a July 2024 release. Ooooohhh.

Toy Story Alien's Rocket Deluxe Editon Statue

"Remember the three cute three-eyed Aliens from Toy Story? Always looking up, at the stars, waiting for their master to take them far away to space? With a little help from their friends they just might be able to succeed! Beast Kingdom is proud to present, the first in a line of 'Deluxe' "D-Stage" dioramas. A focus on higher design quality and an increase of size for the classic diorama range."

"The Deluxe range also brings along unique and functional elements. In this instance, one of the of our aliens is hanging outside the 'Rocket Claw-Machine' with his very own rocket strapped to his back on his way to taking off! In addition, all six aliens are free to move, ready to be placed alongside their friends! With a certain element of playability and customization the 'D-Stage 031' has you taking home the fun!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!