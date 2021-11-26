Planet of the Apes General Thade Join the Fight with Star Ace Toys

Every monkey civilization needs a leader, and General Thade has answered the call with Star Ace Toys newest 1/6 scale figure. Coming out of the 2001 film Planet of the Apes, this chimpanzee is beautifully crafted capturing his likeness perfectly from the film. Two versions of General Thade will be offered with a standard and a dele which will come with an accompanying war horse. Both evil chimp and his steed are expertly detailed with fabric elements, faux fur, and expert detail on his battle armor. Some armor pieces do seem to be removable, which will be perfect for fans who want a little bit of customization for their figure.

Planet of the Apes fans is getting a true work of art here, even if it is for one of the unpopular Apes films. Pre-orders are already live for fans, with General Thade priced at $279, the solo War Horse for $189, and a combo pack for $449. All of them can be found right here and are set to release between June – August 2022. Be sure to check out all of the other Planet of the Apes collectibles offered through Star Ace Toys to bring home the future of civilization.

"In Tim Burton's Planet of the Apes (2001), the chimpanzee general Thade wanted to exterminate all humans. Tim Roth brought the character to life through heavy ape make-up and was able to make the character the ultimate evil ape. This polyresin statue of Thade has a fabric costume and fur accents under his armor with a faux fur beard. It is articulated at the shoulders and neck for limited posability and stands 30cm tall. It features a detailed, authentic likeness to Thade in the film and is meticulously hand-painted. The evil soldier ape is available standing on his own or sitting astride his fully equipped war horse with removable saddle and bridle."