TMNT Mutant Mayhem Playmates Line: Let's Look At The Cycles

Continuing our look at the new Playmates TMNT Mutant Mayhem line, we look at the two cycles being found in stores right now.

TMNT fans went into a frenzy this past weekend, as June 25th was a special day for us. The Mutant Mayhem figure line was released to stores that day, and all of us were out in full force, going from Target to Target to get our hands on the latest figures of this new version of the TMNT universe. With the toys in stores now, we thought this week would be a great time to take a look at what the Playmates line has to offer and a big thank you to them, as they sent us over a big box of figures and more to show off. Today we will look at the new battle cycles.

TMNT Collectors Will Like One Of These

Man, did Playmates nail the packaging design on this line. We looked at the four brothers yesterday and lauded the packaging there, and these are even better. The film's overall aesthetic seeps into the Playmates line completely and catches the eye. Again, a nice big window to show everything off and great action shots. Any person grabbing this on the shelf would be excited to buy it.

When you open them, however, there is a clear superior choice. And it is not the Leo one. This Ninja Kick Cycle looks very basic when out of the box and less exciting for sure. I think that can be chalked up to the muted paint aps, as it just feels a bit boring. The TMNT line over the years has been exciting and known for its over-the-top designs, and this just looks and feels like a chunk of plastic. I will say that it is easy to get Leo on the bike, and I like that this is a special figure instead of just the basic figure again. The Ninja Kick Action is okay, but you have to spread his legs to make it work, which is weird. Sadly, the disc firing action does not work on this one; once I inserted the disc, it jammed and never worked.

On the other hand, the Battle Cycle with Raph is awesome. This is the look we are used to for a TMNT vehicle—lots of crazy color combos, lots of play features, and a cool design. I love how you can lock in the character buggy from the back to the side and put another figure there, creating your own team-ups. Mikey is not included, but oddly a better version of his nunchucks are. Why didn't that version come with the base figure? The Raph with his helmet is a great look, and like Leo, he fits perfectly on the bike itself. This will look awesome on displays, and kids will get a kick out of it as well.

So, a mixed bag for these. If leaving MOC, then both are awesome buys at $25. If opening, however, I would skip the Ninja Kick Cycle, but the Battle Cycle for sure; that is maybe the best release in the line so far. You can find these in Target stores right now, as well as online. For more on the Playmates line, go here.

