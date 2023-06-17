Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: hasbro, power rangers, Threezero

Power Rangers Black Ranger Gains the Dragon Shield with threezero

A new 1:6 Power Rangers figure is in the way as the Black Ranger is back and donning the Dragon Shield with threezero’s latest figure

A new 1/6 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers figure is on the way from threezero with the return of the Black Ranger. Zack has gained the power of the Green Rangers Dragon Shield to heal his wounds from Oysterizer. This added power will help him push the master back into the sea, and he will look good while doing it. Threezero is bringing this encounter to life with a brand new figure that features a fabric suit, swappable hands, Blade Blaster, and Power Axe that has its converting modes. Not many Power Rangers can say they wield the power of the Dragon Shield, and now fans can add upgraded Zack to their growing collection. The detail on these 1/6 are unlike anything else, and these are easily the ultimate Power Rangers collectible for any fan. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can find the Dragon Shield Black Ranger right here in the meantime.

The Power Rangers Black Ranger Gets A Power Up

"Threezero and Hasbro proudly present 1/6 scale articulated figures of the mighty member of the classic American superhero television series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers donning the ultimate upgrade – the Dragon Shield Black Ranger.nThe meticulously crafted 1/6 scale Dragon Shield Black Ranger is designed to display the character's signature Ranger suit with 34 points of articulation. This upgraded version of the Black Ranger dons the Dragon Shield, which includes an armor vest and two gold armbands."

"Standing at approximately 12" (30cm) tall, the fully articulated collectible figure features a hand-tailored fabric costume, standard boots, and the iconic Mastodon helmet. Along with the figure, the set includes a utility belt, Blade Blaster holster, Blade Blaster, Power Axe, and four pairs of interchangeable hands for dynamic posing. This 1/6 scale Dragon Shield Black Ranger figure is a must-have for fans of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, showcasing the character's unique abilities and iconic design."

