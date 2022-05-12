Pre-Orders Arrive For Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi The Black Series Figure

The next Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi is almost here and I can not wait for it! On May the 4th, Ewan McGregor showcases his new Star Wars: The Black Series figure on Jimmy Kimmel, which can be viewed here. We only got a glimpse at the figure, and now pre-orders for him are finally live titled the Wandering Jedi. The 6" Star Wars figure features his new appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi and he will include his lightsaber and a soft goods cloak. His body sculpt is different showing off his Tatooine look and features photo-real tech capturing the likeness of the actor.

I am extremely excited to see Obi-Wan Kenobi back on the screen once again with a brand new story. We do not know what this Jedi Master did during his time watching over Luke on Tatooine. With Darth Vader and Inquisitors shown for the upcoming series, some big things are ahead. Hopefully, The Hasbro team is smart and gives us some of these Inquisitors in the Star Wars: The Black Series line. Pre-orders for the new Obi-Wan Kenobi figure are live right here for $24.99 and he is set to release Q1 2023, but wouldn't be surprised to see a Winter 2022 release.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi is set years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader. Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and 3 accessories.

OBI-WAN KENOBI (WANDERING JEDI): Obi-Wan Kenobi is set years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) toy, inspired by the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series

SERIES-BASED CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories that make a great addition to any Star Wars collection

FIND OTHER FIGURES FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: Find movie- and entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection