Pre-orders Arrive for Valaverse Action Force Series 2A Figures
Third-Party collectibles are definitely on the rise as it gives collectors a more personal approach to creating their own collection. Whether you are into toy photography, enhancing previous figures from, let's say Mezco Toyz, or even if you need something new and unique to collect. One of these figure's lines that has been creating a stir is the Valaverse line of figures that introduced the world once again to WWE Legends Sgt. Slaughter back onto the battlefield once again. Collectors are starting to get their hands on their first wave of figures, and now it looks like Series 2A is arriving for pre-order.
Rollout, Duster, Scarab Trooper, and Sgt. Slaughter Version 2 is ready to save the save with 30 points of articulation, a high amount of detail, and loaded with accessories. From multiple weapons, swappable heads, interchangeable hands, removable armor, and more, these figures are awesome. Each Valaverse Action Force figure is priced at $31.99, which is a little big for army building but will be so worth it for the originality alone. Series 2A is expected to drop in March 2022, and collectors can find all of the figures for pre-order here. Be on the lookout for Series 2B as well as an accessories pack to bring the fight to our collection.
"Valaverse's original military-style figure line Action Force continues with Version 2 of the menacing Sergeant Slaughter! This 1/12 scale figure features over 30 points of articulation, multiple accessories, weapons to get the job done, and an Action Force display stand to place him anywhere."
- Sgt. Slaughter figure
- 3 Sets of alternate hands
- Wide-brimmed hat
- Cap
- Sunglasses
- Vest
- Pistol
- Holster
- Tactical chest rig
- Grenade launcher
- Stand
"Valaverse is excited to introduce Duster to the premium action figure line, Action Force. The Duster figure features over 30 points of articulation, multiple accessories, and an Action Force display stand to place him anywhere."
- Duster figure
- Alternate head
- 7 Hands
- Tactical Vest
- Helmet
- Utility belt
- Headset
- Pistol
- Rifle
- Stand
'Valaverse is excited to introduce Scarabs to the premium action figure line, Action Force. The Scarabs figure features over 30 points of articulation, multiple accessories, and an Action Force display stand to place him anywhere."
- Scarabs figure
- 7 Hands
- Vest
- Utility belt
- Rifle
- Pistol
- Knife
- Stand
"Valaverse is excited to introduce Rollout to the premium action figure line, Action Force. The Rollout figure features over 30 points of articulation, multiple accessories, and an Action Force display stand to place him anywhere."
- Rollout figure
- Alternate head
- 7 Hands
- Utility vest
- Helmet
- Belt
- Pistol
- 2 Leg holsters
- Machine gun
- Knife
- Stand