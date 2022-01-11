Pre-orders Arrive for Valaverse Action Force Series 2A Figures

Third-Party collectibles are definitely on the rise as it gives collectors a more personal approach to creating their own collection. Whether you are into toy photography, enhancing previous figures from, let's say Mezco Toyz, or even if you need something new and unique to collect. One of these figure's lines that has been creating a stir is the Valaverse line of figures that introduced the world once again to WWE Legends Sgt. Slaughter back onto the battlefield once again. Collectors are starting to get their hands on their first wave of figures, and now it looks like Series 2A is arriving for pre-order.

Rollout, Duster, Scarab Trooper, and Sgt. Slaughter Version 2 is ready to save the save with 30 points of articulation, a high amount of detail, and loaded with accessories. From multiple weapons, swappable heads, interchangeable hands, removable armor, and more, these figures are awesome. Each Valaverse Action Force figure is priced at $31.99, which is a little big for army building but will be so worth it for the originality alone. Series 2A is expected to drop in March 2022, and collectors can find all of the figures for pre-order here. Be on the lookout for Series 2B as well as an accessories pack to bring the fight to our collection.

"Valaverse's original military-style figure line Action Force continues with Version 2 of the menacing Sergeant Slaughter! This 1/12 scale figure features over 30 points of articulation, multiple accessories, weapons to get the job done, and an Action Force display stand to place him anywhere."

Sgt. Slaughter figure

3 Sets of alternate hands

Wide-brimmed hat

Cap

Sunglasses

Vest

Pistol

Holster

Tactical chest rig

Grenade launcher

Stand

"Valaverse is excited to introduce Duster to the premium action figure line, Action Force. The Duster figure features over 30 points of articulation, multiple accessories, and an Action Force display stand to place him anywhere."

Duster figure

Alternate head

7 Hands

Tactical Vest

Helmet

Utility belt

Headset

Pistol

Rifle

Stand

'Valaverse is excited to introduce Scarabs to the premium action figure line, Action Force. The Scarabs figure features over 30 points of articulation, multiple accessories, and an Action Force display stand to place him anywhere."

Scarabs figure

7 Hands

Vest

Utility belt

Rifle

Pistol

Knife

Stand

"Valaverse is excited to introduce Rollout to the premium action figure line, Action Force. The Rollout figure features over 30 points of articulation, multiple accessories, and an Action Force display stand to place him anywhere."

Rollout figure

Alternate head

7 Hands

Utility vest

Helmet

Belt

Pistol

2 Leg holsters

Machine gun

Knife

Stand