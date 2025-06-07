Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, predator

Predator: Hunting Grounds Ultimate Samurai Predator Arrives from NECA

NECA expands the Predator mythos from the hit video game as they unveil their new Hunting Grounds Ultimate Samurai Yautja

Article Summary NECA unveils the Ultimate Samurai Predator figure from Predator: Hunting Grounds video game lore

Samurai Predator blends Yautja hunting with feudal Japanese armor, sword, and code of honor

Figure includes masked and unmasked heads, katana, combisticks, and articulated plasmacaster

Pre-orders open now for $39.99, with a 10% tariff surcharge and a Q4 2025 release date

The Samurai Predator from Predator: Hunting Grounds is a fearsome fusion of Yautja brutality and ancient warrior code. Introduced as part of the game's post-launch content, this Predator variant draws inspiration from feudal Japan, donning sleek samurai armor, a menacing kabuto-style helmet, and wielding a katana with deadly precision. Unlike its more technologically inclined brethren, the Samurai Predator combines traditional melee combat with the species' signature cloaking and hunting tactics. Its backstory implies that it once observed and respected ancient samurai culture, adopting the warrior's code of honor alongside its own ritualistic hunting customs.

With the new animated feature Predator: Killer of Killers arriving on Hulu, this idea has now become a reality, but NECA is bringing its first appearance to life. Inspired by the Hunting Ground video game, this Samurai Predator features fully sculpted red and gold armor with a secondary unmasked head sculpt. Other accessories include a katana, collapsed and extended combisticks, as well as an articulated plasmacaster. Add tradition and honor to the hunt with this impressive Predator release that is priced at $39.99. Pre-orders are already live online, with this hunter set to arrive in Q4 2025. Be sure to keep an eye out for additional tariff surcharges, adding an extra 10% to the figure.

Predator: Hunting Grounds – Ultimate Samurai Predator

"From the 2020 hit video game Predator: Hunting Grounds! This Samurai was a legendary Yautja who once hunted the skilled warriors who protected feudal Japan. To honor his prey, he decorated his armor and mask to resemble them and took up their weapons. This 7-inch scale Ultimate Samurai Yautja action figure from NECA is equipped with interchangeable masked and unmasked heads, katana, collapsed and extended combisticks, articulated plasmacaster, and swappable hands. Comes in collector-friendly window boxed packaging with opening front flap."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!