Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: casetify, groot, iPhone 16, marvel

Protect Your Phone with CASETiFY's New Marvel We Are Groot Collection

Protect your phone with CASETiFY as they debut a new array of protective cases for your phone as well as a new collecting featuring Groot

Article Summary Protect your new iPhone 16 with CASETiFY's Marvel We Are Groot Collection featuring fun, Groot-inspired designs.

CASETiFY offers cases for iPhone, Galaxy phones, wireless headphones, lanyards, pop sockets, laptop sleeves, and smartwatch bands.

Highlight designs include a Tape Cassette case and an all-wood design inspired by Groot's Disney+ mini-series.

The collection is available now on CASETiFY's online store for Marvel fans to show their colors and love for Groot.

The Fall 2024 tech boom has arrived as Apple has finally introduced their latest iPhone 16, giving techies four different versions to own. There are new phones every year, but new and expensive models mean you need the proper protection. Not just that, but as a collector, themed protection is even better, especially when Marvel Studios gets involved. Add some Groot to your diet as CASETiFY unveils its latest Marvel Studios series with a new We Are Groot Collection. This collection will consist of new cases for iPhone and Galaxy models, wireless headphone cases, lanyards, mantic charged, pop sockets, laptop sleeves, and even smartwatch bands.

You will indeed be saying We Are Groot, as this collection is inspired by Groot's tree-like appearance from his hit Disney+ mini-series. Two highlight designs out of this line are the Tape Cassette use, asking for some love from the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the all-wood design. Get ready to add some cosmic fun to your phone or your new iPhone 16 with this series, along with so many more designs being offered for the 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max! Marvel fans can show their colors right now through the CASETiFY Store online right now and remember, We Are Groot.

We Are Groot Collection Arrives from CASETiFY

"CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand, has unveiled its latest collaboration – the "We Are Groot" and CASETiFY collection. Drawing inspiration from Marvel's beloved Super Hero from Guardians of the Galaxy, the new line features a range of whimsical and nature-inspired designs that bring the essence of Groot to fans around the world. The designs are inspired by Groot's tree-like appearance, with intricate patterns and textures that mirror the character's organic and natural aesthetics."

"The centerpiece of the "We Are Groot" collection is the Signature Sticker Phone Case, featuring a vibrant design inspired by the lovable tree. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the case captures Groot's charm and charisma, bringing the character to life on one's device. The "We Are Groot" collection and full range of products is now available for purchase on the CASETiFY website and in select retail stores."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!