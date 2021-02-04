PSA Announces New Autographed Service for Funko Pops

Funko still continues to grow as they step on everyone who called then the next Beanie Babies. To this day, we are still seeing new Pop Vinyls announced with new collectibles for musicians, sports athletes, movie stars, comic book heroes, tv shows, and so much more. They are honestly one of the best collectibles to use for autographs, and now PSA has a way to save that collectible. The authenticating company has announced that they will be offering a new autograph encapsulation service for your favorite Pops. The service will verify your autograph and seal them away in a new holder that not only shows off the autograph certification but protects the Pop packaging. PSA has let fans know the process of the submission service and all it entails, which is:

Eligible Items – Only autographed Funko POP! figures and autographed Funko POP! boxes are eligible for encapsulation. Unboxed Funko POP! figures are not eligible for encapsulation.

Examination – The autograph is first evaluated for authenticity by our authentication staff. If deemed genuine, the autograph is then eligible to be graded on a scale from 1 to 10 (if the customer has selected the grading option).

Encapsulation – PSA then encapsulates the Funko POP! box along with a PSA Lighthouse™ security label that displays its certification details and a unique PSA certification number.

Documentation – A security sticker with the same PSA certification number is also placed on the item or Letter of Authenticity (LOA). An image of your certified autograph can be verified publicly using PSA's Certification Verification webpage or mobile application .

Funko Pops are among the top ten collectibles that PSA gets for authentication, so this is an excellent new service for collectors. PSA makes it clear that this is not a toy grading service and that they are not authenticated or grade the figure's packaging. The collectible has to be in their box to be submitted, so out-of-box Pops are not eligible for submission. The service is pretty inexpensive well as it will only cost $25 per holder for fans, and PSA is offering a special bundle deal for the launch of their new service. Funko Funatics now have a fun new wave to submit their beloved autographed Pops and protect them for many years to can, so make sure you submit your today and here.